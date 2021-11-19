'Rani Laxmibai Inspired Today's Nari Shakti': CDS Gen Rawat At Rashtra Raksha Samarpan

Addressing the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv in Jhansi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that Rani Lakshmibai has given recognition to the land of Bundelkhand. He said that Rani Lakshmibai has spread the message of unity not only in Bundelkhand but across the country.

"The narration of the queen's tales demands time, but I would like to narrate some lines from Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's poem. 'Bundeley Harbolon key munh hamney suni kahani this, Khoob ladi mardani woh to Jhansi wali Rani thi (From the mouths of the Bandelas and the Harbolas [Religious singers of Bandelkhand], we heard the tale of the courage of the Queen of Jhansi relating how gallantly she fought like a man against the British intruders: such was the Queen of Jhansi)," General Rawat said.

"The evidence of Nari Shakti is visible in today's women with the inspiration of the queen," he added. November 19 is the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai. She is known for the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and became a symbol of defiance to the British Raj for Indian nationalists.

PM hands over indigenously built defence equipment to forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally handed over indigenously designed and developed equipment to the chiefs of Armed forces on Friday in a major push to "Self-reliant" programme in the defence sector.

At the ceremony, PM Modi handed over a light combat helicopter designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to IAF Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary, DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite to Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and drones and UAVs built by Indian startups to Vice Chief Of Army LT General CP Mohanty.

PM Modi also launched the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Alumni Association and enrolled as the first member of the association. he also launched the National programme of simulation training for NCC cadets with the aim to scale up simulation training facilities for all three wings of NCC.