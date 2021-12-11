As his autobiography 'Justice for the Judge' releases, Rajya Sabha MP and ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi spoke at length on the unanimous verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Highlighting the contrary views which emerged in the Ayodhya verdict among the judges, he said that the decision for a unanimous and anonymous verdict was at his request. He also refuted that he was under any political pressure to deliver a favourable judgment. The full interview with Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi will air at 9 PM on Saturday on Republic TV's 'Nation Wants to Know'.

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Ayodhya judgement

"The unanimity in the judgment could have occurred only during the end of the hearing as it is impossible for it happen in the middle of the hearing," said Gogoi. When asked if there was any dissenting view among judges on the majority verdict, he said, "There are always contrary views and mutual exchange of views after the course of arguments. If there is a particular view expressed, a counter view is given the next day. It was part of the process and so it was in Ayodhya case".

On being asked about any political pressure to deliver a particular verdict he said, "No. No political pressure. In the book, I explain the pressures I was under. I had to complete all arguments, all discussions, had to compile the judgment and deliver it within five weeks of completion of the hearing. I also had to think about what would happen after the judgment, day before my retirement. What would be the fate of the institution?".

He added, "If the judgment was not completed on time, then the case would have to be re-heard. It would have been the loss of five months of the judicial time of five judges. I cannot let that happen. The verdict was delivered on 9 November and I was set to retire on 17 November. This was my pressure. Ranjan Gogoi doesn't succumb to any political pressure. The integrity of the institution was the pressure".

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the state govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. Subsequently, the apex court dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.