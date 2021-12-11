Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi slammed the lobby while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, noting that he did what he thought was right without any influence from anyone. The former CJI categorically stated that nobody can hold him on a leash and that he did what he thought was right.

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi speaks to Arnab

"Forget about asking him (referring to himself) to do this or that in a particular manner is out of the question. It is not possible to come and tell Ranjan Gogoi to do or else. The answer would have been, you do whatever you think is right and I will do whatever I think is right and I have succeeded," MP Ranjan Gogoi said.

He added, "There are groups of people who like the judges to act as a dictate. If you do it you are comfortable, if you do it you are not comfortable. At the end of the tenure of the judge, they will hand out a report card whether he is been a good or bad judgment. Who at the age of 65 with next generation coming up would like a negative report card. But that report card does not come for the asking."

When asked that he raise the expectations of the lobby, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi said that he believed that the judiciary should be free regardless of the government.

"The Constitutional scheme is each organ is controlled by the other. Therefore, the judiciary thus controls the actions of the government, the executive which is not in conformity with the law. Therefore, judicial independence to have the government act in accordance with law is something very fundamental to the judiciary. I didn't say something which is revolutionary," ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

Elaborating on his 'What judiciary needs is a revolution and not reforms' remark, the ex-CJI said that reforms are increasing the number of judges, increasing the courts and infrastructure but he asserted that revolution is at the mind of the judge. "Freedom, independence not acting at the dictates of the executive not acting at the dictates of the section you referred as the lobby (is revolution)," Gogoi said.

The CJI recently launched his book 'Justice For The Judge' in which he tells the dramatic story of his life in spellbinding detail. In the book, he outlines his journey from Dibrugarh in Assam to the Supreme Court of India, landmark cases and his own judicial ambition.