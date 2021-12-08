Ranks, Key Designations That Gen. Bipin Rawat Held In His Illustrious Military Career

In a major jolt to India's Defence system, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash in the Upper Coonoor region of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

After the crash took place, officials had cordoned off the site, and while 11 were declared dead, General Rawat was among the three found injured. He was rushed to Military Hospital in Wellington where he was treated until he succumbed to his injuries along with one more person, leaving behind a lone survivor whose condition continues to remain critical.

As the nation mourns the tragic loss, here is a look at the major designations held by General Bipin Rawat in his illustrious four-decade long military career.

1st Chief of Defence Staff

On December 30, 2019, General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff and he assumed office from January 1, 2020. The Government of India had issued a notification amending the Army Rules 1954 to extend the age of superannuation from 62 years to 65 years, paving the way for his appointment as the CDS.

As part of the post he held till the end of his life - December 8, 2021, General Rawat served as the one-point advisor to the government on matters related to Defence and functioned with the main aim of integrating the three services — Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Major Designations

From December 31, 2016- December 31, 2019, General Bipin Rawat held the coveted position of the 27th Chief of the Army Staff. He succeeded General Dalbir Singh Suhag to the post while he was succeeded by General MM Naravane.

From September 27, 2019- December 31, 2019, General Bipin Rawat also served as the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee.

From September 1, 2016- December 31, 2016, General Bipin Rawat served as the Vice-Chief of Army Staff.

Ranks

On January 1, 2017- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the honorary rank of General.

On June 1, 2014- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Lieutenant General.

On October 20, 2011- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Major General.

On October 1, 2008- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Brigadier.

On August 1, 2003- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Colonel.

On June 1, 1998- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

On December 16, 1989- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Major.

On July 31, 1984- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Captain.

On December 16, 1980- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Lieutenant.

On December 16, 1978- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Second Lieutenant.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978 in the same unit as his father, the fifth battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles.

Image: AP