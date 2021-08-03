Ranthambore Tiger Reserve To Stay Shut For Tourists As Rajasthan Witnesses Heavy Rainfall

Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger reserve, which had been opened to tourists after being shut for several days, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has again closed its doors to visitors. In an order released on Monday, the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve’s chief announced that it will stay closed until further notice due to heavy rainfall in the area.

TC Verma, the Chief conservator of the tiger reserve, said “Ranthambore Tiger Reserve prohibits the entry of tourists until further notice, in view of heavy rainfall in the region, " in the order. In the last few days, the state has witnessed heavy rainfall, which has inundated several regions. Several low-lying areas in the state have been flooded after being hit by torrential rains. In view of the predicted heavy downpour in the Ranthambore region, the authorities have decided to close the tiger reserve until the situation becomes normal.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Rajasthan till Thursday

The Meteorological Department issued a 'red alert', warning of torrential rains in some parts of the Rajasthan on Monday. It said 240 mm rainfall, the highest in the state, was recorded at Makrana in Nagaur from Saturday to Sunday morning, while Hurda in Bhilwara recorded 215 mm rainfall. Many other areas in Nagaur, Tonk, Jaipur, Bhilwara and Ajmer also recorded heavy to very heavy rains during this period. Sawaimadhopur, Vanasthali (Tonk), Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kota and Dabok also recorded 38 mm, 27 mm, 23 mm, 16.2 mm, 7 mm and 6.2 mm rains, respectively, till Sunday evening, according to the weather department.

Due to the torrential rains, many areas in these districts faced flood-like situations. The water level in Ajmer's Anasagar increased due to the rains and areas surrounding it were inundated. The weather department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours in the state. A 'red alert' for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Jhalawar, Baran, Kota and Pratapgarh on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at several places in the state from Monday to Thursday, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Tourism Dept Rajasthan Govt