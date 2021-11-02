Ranthambore Tigress T-63 Gives Birth To Three Cubs; CM Gehlot Posts Pictures

Amid the COVID chaos, some good news related to the big cat certainly makes animal lovers rejoice. According to Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, three newly born tiger cubs were spotted for the first time with their mother (T-63) at the tiger reserve on October 31. The Big Cat reserve, in its blog, said that the tiger cubs were captured in the camera installed at the Khandar range on October 29, 2021. The mother tigress has been identified as T-63 aka Chandra. The tiger reserve informed that it is the third time she's had a litter.

Tigress T-63 Delivers Triplets

According to the forest department, tiger cubs should be three to four months old at this point. Notably, the Ranthambore reserve is situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district is a home for more than 70 tigers. It was declared as Sawai Madhopur Wildlife Sanctuary in 1955. Luckily, it got the status of National Park in 1980. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister took to the microblogging site and shared the photographs of the two cubs while enjoying a walk with their mother. "It’s so good to see Tigress T 63 with 3 new cubs in Ranthambore! The tigress with cubs is a sight to behold! Always a nice feeling that wildlife is thriving in Rajasthan," CM Ashok Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

Though it is a matter of rejoicing and happiness for the animal lovers, conservationists also worried if the park would have an adequate area to contain all the tigers. Citing forest officials, Hindustan Times said that tigers are territorial animals and often have fights over territory, forcing the loser to go elsewhere. The officials also raised grave concerns about the rising man-animal conflict.

More about Tigress T-63

According to Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Chandra is an adult tigress with an expected age of ten years. She is the dominating tigress in Ranthmbore's Lahpur Valley. She is Krishna's first litter and was first seen on May 26, 2011. In her first litter, the tigress Krishna (T-19) gave birth to three tiger cubs, two males and one female. T-63 (Chandra) is one of them, while T-64 and T-65 are the identities of her two brothers. The tiger reserve said that Suraj, alias T-65, died of cardiac shock on July 7, 2021.

(Image: Twitter/Ashok Gehlot)