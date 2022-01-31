As thousands of people in a huge convoy streamed into the Canadian capital, Ottawa, to protest against the country's vaccine mandates, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family went into hiding in a secret location due to potential security threats. Meanwhile, in India, social media users said that Trudeau is getting his 'Karma' for trying to interfere in India's internal affairs during the farmers' protests in India that lasted over a year.

Sonchiriya actor Ranvir Shorey has joined the bandwagon in reminding the Canadian PM of his Karma. He wrote in his tweet that leaders like Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern, the PM of New Zealand, "go around lecturing the world but can barely manage their own states from their moral high horses."

Woke icons like #Canada’s #Trudeau and #NewZealand’s #Ardern go around lecturing the world but can barely manage their own states from their moral high horses. 🙄🤚🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 30, 2022

Trudeau had come out in support of the farmers' demonstrations in December 2020. India had called it "ill-informed" and unwarranted at the time. According to the Canadian news organisation, CBC, a trucking caravan dubbed as the "Freedom Convoy" arrived in Ottawa on Saturday to display their opposition in front of the country's Parliament. It went on to say that Trudeau and his family have been moved to an "undisclosed location" in Ottawa, citing security concerns as the number of demonstrators expected to exceed 10,000, according to Canadian officials.

The truckers are demonstrating against the Canadian government's requirement that cross-border truckers, such as those travelling between the United States and Canada, be vaccinated against COVID-19. Indian social media users remarked on Trudeau's taking cover, recalling how the Canadian Prime Minister had supported farmer protests near New Delhi's borders.

Netizens remind Justin Trudeau of his 'Karma'

In a tweet, Amish Devgan wrote, "Karma Strikes Harder," noting that "JustinTrudeau & his family ran away to secret location due to security threat. In Canada, #TruckersFreedomProtests intensifies, with lakhs on streets. (sic)"

क्रमों का खेल ….

Karma Strikes harder#Trudeau supported Tractors protests in Delhi last year on Jan 26th,and now #JustinTrudeau & his family ran away to secret location due to security threat. In Canada, #TruckersFreedomProtests intensifies, with lakhs on streets. pic.twitter.com/21ilqyVMsS — Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) January 30, 2022

Here's a look at more reactions from netizens in India:

Hello @JustinTrudeau Thand toh nhi lag rahi?? 😂 He Was interfering & encouraging Protest in India & Now facing same in Canada. #TruckersForFreedom2022 #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/3BxizDINCE — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 30, 2022

Karma Returns !

Truckers protest in Canada intensifies,Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau & his family left for secret place due to security fears.

He supported tractors on roads of Delhi now facing same in his own country#TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/kiy5owpnKP — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) January 30, 2022

Welcome to Karma Cafe. There are no menus here. You get served what you deserve. How much ever powerful you are you will get dished #JustinTrudeau https://t.co/miwBLHkd7N — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 31, 2022

(Image: @RanvirShorey/Instagram/AP)