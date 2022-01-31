Last Updated:

'Karma Strikes Harder' | Ranvir Shorey Reacts As Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Goes Into Hiding Amid Anti-vax Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to a secret location due to concerns from protests against the country's COVID-19 mandates.

Aparna Shandilya
Ranvir Shorey

Image: @RanvirShorey/Instagram/AP


As thousands of people in a huge convoy streamed into the Canadian capital, Ottawa, to protest against the country's vaccine mandates, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family went into hiding in a secret location due to potential security threats. Meanwhile, in India, social media users said that Trudeau is getting his 'Karma' for trying to interfere in India's internal affairs during the farmers' protests in India that lasted over a year.

Sonchiriya actor Ranvir Shorey has joined the bandwagon in reminding the Canadian PM of his Karma. He wrote in his tweet that leaders like Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern, the PM of New Zealand, "go around lecturing the world but can barely manage their own states from their moral high horses."

Trudeau had come out in support of the farmers' demonstrations in December 2020. India had called it "ill-informed" and unwarranted at the time. According to the Canadian news organisation, CBC, a trucking caravan dubbed as the "Freedom Convoy" arrived in Ottawa on Saturday to display their opposition in front of the country's Parliament. It went on to say that Trudeau and his family have been moved to an "undisclosed location" in Ottawa, citing security concerns as the number of demonstrators expected to exceed 10,000, according to Canadian officials.

The truckers are demonstrating against the Canadian government's requirement that cross-border truckers, such as those travelling between the United States and Canada, be vaccinated against COVID-19. Indian social media users remarked on Trudeau's taking cover, recalling how the Canadian Prime Minister had supported farmer protests near New Delhi's borders.

Netizens remind Justin Trudeau of his 'Karma'

In a tweet, Amish Devgan wrote, "Karma Strikes Harder," noting that "JustinTrudeau & his family ran away to secret location due to security threat. In Canada, #TruckersFreedomProtests intensifies, with lakhs on streets. (sic)"

Here's a look at more reactions from netizens in India: 

