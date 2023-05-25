Rape Accused Attempts Suicide In UP; Family Alleges Police Assault

Police on Wednesday said a rape accused brought for questioning at Ughaiti Police Station here was rushed to a hospital after he allegedly attempted suicide.

The family members of the man have alleged that he was strangulated in custody by cops.

Superintendent of Police (SP) OP Singh said Panna Lal, an accused in a rape case, was brought for questioning at Ughaiti Police Station on Tuesday night. He attempted suicide inside the bathroom of the police station by trying to hang himself using his pants.

"The accused was rescued and rushed to hospital from where he was further referred to a hospital in Bareilly district by doctors," he said.

Lal's family members, however, have alleged that he was strangulated by policemen inside the police station after he failed to arrange a bribe of Rs 10,000.

"The policemen at the station demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from my brother. They tortured and tried to strangulate him when he refused to pay the bribe," Rishi Pal, brother of the accused said.

The SP has denied the allegations of bribery and said Lal's condition is out of danger in the hospital.