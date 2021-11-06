Rape Convict Asaram Admitted To AIIMS Jodhpur After Prolonged Fever & Infection

Rape convict Asaram has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur on Saturday. Asaram, who is currently serving life imprisonment in the Jodhpur Central Jail, was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur after a prolonged fever. According to reports, he has been running a fever for the past five days and has elevated liver enzymes and a urine infection. The 80-year-old is expected to undergo further tests at the hospital and remain under observation for the next 48 hours.

In August, the Supreme Court had denied Asaram's plea seeking interim bail on medical health grounds. The rape convict had requested a 6-week bail for his 'Ayurvedic treatment,' however, the apex court turned down his plea. His previous bail applications before the Rajasthan High Court had also been denied.

Asaram tested positive for COVID-19 in jail earlier this year, following which he moved to Rajasthan High Court seeking interim bail on medical grounds. The court had noted that whenever Asaram has been taken out from prison, even for attending his trial hearings, his followers would form a huge congregation. Granting him bail would not be advisable given the law and order risk and the COVID-19 spread, the court had noted, following which, he was asked to continue his treatment at AIIMS' Jodhpur.

Notably, in 2008, followers of the self-styled god-man had attacked a group of journalists with sticks. The media was covering a bandh called to protest against the death of two minor boys, who were students of the ashram's gurukul.

Asaram's conviction in a rape case

Asaram was taken into custody in August 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram. He was subsequently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The charge sheet in the case that was filed against him and the four others in November 2013 alleged blackmail in exchange for sexual favours. Following his arrest, a number of key witnesses were either attacked or went missing. The self-styled godman's personal aide was shot dead in 2014 while another associate was killed in 2014.

Through the years, Asaram moved 12 bail applications, of which 6 were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court, and three by the Supreme Court. The self-styled godman was finally convicted in April 2018 under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO. In April 2019, a Gujarat court convicted Narayan Sai, his son, in another rape case.