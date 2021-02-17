Rape-convict Asaram Bapu Complains Of Breathing Difficulties; Admitted To Jodhpur Hospital

Self-styled godman Asaram who was convicted of raping a minor girl was admitted to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital in Jodhpur on Tuesday night after he complained of breathing difficulties. According to sources, the prison administration had first conducted an investigation at the MGH Hospital and then later shifted Asaram to the MDM Hospital. The self-styled godman is currently lodged at Jodhpur prison after his conviction and sentencing in the rape case.

Sources further informed that after coming to know about the health of Asamram Bapu, many of his supporters had reached the hospital and police had a hard time controlling them. As of now, a thorough check-up and other tests are likely to be conducted on the rape-convict Asaram.

Conviction in a rape case

Asaram was taken into custody in August 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram. He was subsequently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The charge sheet in the case that was filed against him and the four others in November 2013 alleged blackmail in exchange for sexual favours. Following his arrest, a number of key witnesses were either attacked or went missing. The self-styled godman's personal aide was shot dead in 2014 while another associate was killed in 2014.

Through the years, Asaram moved 12 bail applications, of which 6 were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court, and three by the Supreme Court. The self-styled godman was finally convicted in April 2018 under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO. In April 2019, a Gujarat court convicted Narayan Sai, his son, in another rape case.

