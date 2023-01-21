Rape Convict Ram Rahim Gets 40-day Parole, Walks Out From Haryana's Rohtak Jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out from Haryana's Rohtak jail on Saturday on 40-day parole. The rape and murder convict who was granted a 40-day parole, was released from Sunaria prison in Rohtak district, following which he travelled with his cavalcade to Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, this latest parole to the Dera chief comes just three months after he was granted a similar parole. During his previous parole period in October-November, rapist Ram Rahim held several online ‘Satsangs’ at the Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh. Some of these were also attended by BJP leaders from Haryana. According to PTI, the self-styled godman is likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25.

‘We didn't give parole’: Jail Minister

Speaking to Republic on Saturday, Haryana Jail Minister, Ranjit Singh Chautala said the state government doesn’t give parole but only implements the decision of the competent authority.

“We didn't give (the parole), our work is of the Jail Ministry. We are given a written order, whenever a conviction ruling is passed by the district or session court. Thereafter the convicted person has the right to move parole or a furlough application through us. We send it to the competent authority.” Ranjit Singh Chautala said, adding that the Jail Ministry passed on the parole request to the divisional commissioner, who sends the decision to the district magistrate (DM), who then sends the bail bond and the release order to the ministry.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2021, Ram Rahim and four others were also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago. Ram Rahim is also convicted of raping his two disciples and is currently serving a 20-year jail term.