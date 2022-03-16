Rape Conviction Rate (2018-20) Maximum In Nagaland, Least In WB: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Amid the ongoing second leg of the Budget Session 2022, the Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday responded to several queries in the Rajya Sabha. Providing a detailed response, he replied to the queries raised by MPs on the State and UT wise conviction rate under rape crime against women.



In a written response, Nityanand Rai provided the data of all states and UTs with the particulars of reported crime and conviction rate of rape in each state. The data, however, only takes into account the cases registered between the period 2018 and 2022.

Rape Conviction rate (2018-20) across states stands at 39.5%; across UTs at 32.2%

As per the data, among all the states the conviction rate in 2020 was maximum in Nagaland- 85.7% and was least in West Bengal with a CVR of 3.1%. While in Uttar Pradesh conviction rate of rape cases was 70% as per the government’s data. Ministry of Home Affairs’ data projects a total conviction rate across all states at 39.5%, however, for all UTs it was 32.2%. The Union Territory with the maximum conviction rate was Puducherry that had a 50% CVR in 2020 and the least was in Jammu and Kashmir- 7.5%. Besides, UTs including Ladakh and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands didn’t report a large number of rape cases to calculate the appropriate CVR.

Apart from this, while replying in Rajya Sabha on another issue raised by the DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Nityanand informed that 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007 and the other 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for the grant of citizenship.

"As per data available in the online citizenship module, 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for grant of citizenship. Further, 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007,” he informed the Upper House.

"India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to All foreign the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereon nationals (including asylum seekers) are governed by the provisions under The Foreigners Act, 1946; The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939; The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act,1955. Data on requests for asylum are not centrally maintained," MoS Home added further.



