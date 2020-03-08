“Rapper Cop” From Jammu & Kashmir Police Sets Social Media On Fire

Jammu and Kashmir Police have always been at the forefront in the battle against terrorism. But apart from this, the brave hearts of the force are making their presence felt in other fields too, be it sports, entertainment or academics.

The latest example is Constable Jeevan Kumar who joined the police force in 2018 and has been giving his valuable services to the nation. But what makes this cop special is his passion; Jeevan makes sure he gets time to rap and this has made him the “Rapper Cop”.

Rapping since teenage

Hailing from Bishnah town of Jammu, 25-year-old Jeevan Kumar did his studies from the town and then joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Speaking to Republic TV, Jeevan said, “From the age of 16-17, rap became my passion; but with the passing time and financial conditions of the family, it almost became impossible for me to pursue my passion. So I moved on.”

He added, “I always had the passion to join the Indian Army but despite my best efforts for two years, I couldn’t make it through. Then I appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Police exam and made it through.”.

Overnight sensation

Jeevan has become an overnight social media sensation with his videos entertaining lakhs of users over the internet. His video shared by a user has over 2 lakh views on twitter. While on Instagram and Facebook, they have also crossed six-digit viewership.

Jeevan owes his success to his seniors and colleagues who made sure he gets time for his passion and always cheer him up to do the best. “I cannot tell you how happy I am sir, I was not expecting IG Sir (Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh) will share my video,” he told Republic TV when the top policeman shared his video on his Twitter account.

He has also been invited by rap superstar Raftaar to collaborate for music with him and is planning to release his song soon.

