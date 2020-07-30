Rare 9th Century Shiva Statue Stolen In 1998 And Smuggled To UK, Being Returned To India

An ancient Shiva statue which was under the possession of a private collector in Britain is being brought back to India. The statue of 'Natesh' said to be from the 9th century was stolen from Ghateshwar temple in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan in February 1998 and smuggled to the United Kingdom.

The Indian officials in London alerted the British authorities and held talks with the private collector under whose possession the statue was found. The collector also agreed voluntarily to return the exquisite artefact.

The statue since then was displayed at India House. In 2017, a team of the ASI experts examined the idol and confirmed that it is the same statue that was stolen from the Ghateshwar temple in Baroli village.

HCI with support of HM Government repatriates to Archeological Survey of India, the 10th Century idol of Lord Shiva - 'Natesh', stolen in 1998 from Ghateshwar Temple, Baroli, Rajasthan. #IndiaUK @TheNehruCentre @DCMS @ASIGoI @authoramish @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/vr6N770k47 — India in the UK (@HCI_London) July 29, 2020

The Ministry of External Affairs along with Indian law enforcement agencies have been actively pursuing investigations and retrieval of stolen and smuggled Indian antiquities. Several antiquities and idols have been returned to India from various countries, including the US, Australia, France and Germany due to the MEA's initiative to restitutions and repatriations of India's cultural heritage.

The High Commission of India in London is also playing an important role in the retrieval of artefacts and India's cultural heritage.

"HCI is presently working with various law enforcement agencies to trace, seize and retrieve stolen artefacts. HCI is working on many such cases at present. We are confident that in coming days, in partnership with the ASI, Government of India, state and central authorities as well as UK law enforcement agencies and independent experts, we will be successful in returning more items of our cultural heritage to India," a statement said.

