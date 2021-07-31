Rare Yellow Flapshell Turtle Found In East Midnapore District Of West Bengal; See Photo

A bright yellow turtle was caught by a fisherman in a West Midnapore village on Saturday. The yellow flap shell title was found in the fishing net of a fisherman from Khejuri village in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal. Fisherman Subimal Bera was delighted to rescue the turtle rare species of the turtle.

Bera, a resident of the same village alerted the local police station, Talpati Ghat Coastal Police after he snared the turtle in his net. The police officials arrived at the spot and collected the yellow turtle. The discovery of the yellow turtle raised a lot of hullabaloo in the locality.

Similar species found in Burdwan and Balasore

A similar unique turtle was discovered in Soro bloc, Sujanpur village of Balasore district in Odisha on July 20. The local immediately informed the local police and the Forest Department officials and handed over the turtle to them. Forest Department official Sushanta Nanda took Twitter to provide further information about the rare turtle. The 'spotted and rescued' turtle was said to have a condition that made it different from its counterparts. Nanda said, "Most probably it was an albino." One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh a few years back, he added. Take a look at the bright yellow turtle found in Balasore district, Odisha.

Speaking about the rescued turtle, Bhanomita Acharya, a wildlife warden, told ANI that it was a 'unique find and he had never seen a specimen like it before'. Last month, another rare species of turtle was caught by fishermen in Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The species, identified to be the Trionychiadae turtle, was letter released by the forest department in Deulili dam. These reptiles are softshell turtles, which are generally found in Africa, Asia, and North America.

Indian Forest Service official Debashish Sharma took to his Twitter and shared the image of another ‘yellow turtle’ that had been found in a pond at Burdwan, West Bengal. According to the caption, it was a rarely found ‘Flapshell Turtle’. The IFS official shared another image and said that this colouring was due to 'genetic mutation or congenital disorder', which takes place because of Tyrosine pigment. All the turtles had a bright yellow body and yellow eyes, except for the one found in Balasore.

(Input: ANI)