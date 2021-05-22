Rare 'Zero Shadow Day' Witnessed In Odisha's Capital; Why & How It Happens? Read Details

In a rare celestial event, Odisha's capital city - Bhubaneshwar on Friday witnessed a 'Zero Shadow Day'. The occurrence of this event is rare and happens only twice a year. This happens when the sun is directly overhead, according to Subhendu Patnaik, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium. In addition, he also informed that Cuttack may experience Zero Shadow Day on Sunday.

Odisha: People witnessed Zero Shadow Day, a celestial phenomenon, in Bhubaneswar yesterday



"It occurs twice a year when sun is directly overhead. We experienced it today. Can be experienced in Cuttack tomorrow," said Subhendu Patnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium pic.twitter.com/7YugRo8H2Y — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

What is Zero Shadow day?

According to experts, Zero Shadow Day is a celestial event that occurs twice a year. When this happens, no shadows are seen of any person or an object when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. According to experts, there are two zero shadow days a year and the phenomenon can be experienced. As per reports, the next Zero Shadow Day in Bhubaneshwar will be on July 22 at 11:53 am while the second occurrence in Cuttack will happen on July 21 at 11:53 am. In addition, it is also said that in India, Zero Shadow Day occurs at any place situated south of Tropic of Cancer and it occurs once during Dakshinayan (June 21-December22, when the Sun’s arc moves southward) and once during Uttarayan (December 22-June 21, Sun’s arc moves northward). This occurrence happens when the sun is at its highest point in the arc over the earth.

With ANI Inputs