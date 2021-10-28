RAS 2021: NCW Seeks Strict Action After Male Guard Seen Cutting Woman Candidate's Sleeves

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took strong objection over the incident where a male security guard was seen cutting the sleeves of a top worn by a female candidate outside an exam centre for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2021.

Reacting to the news, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "How can they cut clothes of girls in the name of controlling cheating? This is atrocious."

The Commission also released a press note condemning the act and called for strict action against the guilty guard for ‘violating the right of ladies to living with dignity'.

“The National Commission for Women is appalled at the reported incident. It is utterly humiliating to make women go through such harassment and NCW strongly condemns the shameful incident. The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter.”

National Commission for Women (NCW) takes cognisance of the incident where a male security guard was reportedly seen cutting the sleeves of a top worn by a female candidate outside an exam centre for RAS 2021 in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/JVjfXRDQXf — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

The NCW mentioned that it has written to the Rajasthan executive in the hunt for strict motion in opposition to the ones chargeable for ‘violating the lady’s right to living with dignity’. The Commission has additionally questioned the state executive why no female guard was deputed to check on female applicants at the exam centre.

RAS Prelims 2021

Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination or RAS Prelims 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, amid tight security. As a part of the preparations and to ensure that no malpractices take place in RAS Prelims, the internet was shut down in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Sawai, Hanumangarh, Madhopur and Ajmer. There was also a complete ban on Social Media activity during this period of time. The idea behind suspending Internet services for a period of 4 hours was to ensure that no cheating or copying cases are reported and the exam is held in a fair manner.

The competitiveness in the RAS exam runs high, given a large number of applications and an extremely low success rate.

After the completion of the examination, the commission will release the RPSC RAS 2021 answer key. The RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 result will be used to ascertain whether the candidate has qualified for the main round. However, the marks scored by a candidate in this round will not be accounted for in the final calculation of merit.