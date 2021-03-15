Rashmi Samant Speaks About 'vicious Attack' At Oxford, Claims 'faculty Was Involved'

Rashmi Samant, the first Indian woman to be elected as the President of Oxford University Students Union, who was “cornered” into stepping down from the post told Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy that she was subjected to a “vicious attack from all fronts”. A year after running the campaign on ‘decolonisation’ and making history on emerging victorious, Samant said she was “effectively cancelled” by being a constant target of bullying across social media platforms. The 22-year-old caused a stir for flagging racism in the tier 1 university.

Samant said that she doesn’t know who are the people or community who cyberbullied her. The former President-elect of Oxford University’s student council explained that her posts and captions from the paste ere “grossly misrepresented” and there was a “huge smear campaign” against her. So much so, that after winning the election on Thursday, Samant wanted to leave by Sunday as the cyberbullying got severe. Following the reemergence of old posts, Samaant told Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy that an apology was demanded which was later deemed “unfit”.

However, eventually, she was cornered into resigning after scoring a landslide win in the election last week when she received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes cast for the post amid a large turnout. Even in the apology letter that she published on Facebook before deactivating her socials, Samant claimed to have “alienated people within our wonderful student community to the extent that they deem me unfit to be the leader they rightfully deserve.”

What happened with Rashmi Samant?

Samant told Republic TV, "I think this time last month, I was campaigning for my elections. I run on a very beautiful platform of decolonisation...and to remove Imperial statues on campus, statues of slaves on us which are still around in the guise of philanthropy or in the guise of having their legacy preserved."

"I won the election to become the first Indian woman in the office and then it was just chaos everywhere. I was discredited, bullied, and effectively cancelled ultimately to my resignation. There was a vicious attack from all fronts...I was forced to deactivate my socials for the sake of sanity and resign," she added.

Who targetted Rashmi Samant?

When Samant was questioned about who targetted and cyberbullied her or who are the people behind the ‘cancel culture’, she replied “I don’t know who these people are because mostly they were faceless, because I think they do take pleasure in being anonymous and in hounding people from behind...basically, they are just keyboard warriors.”

Further explaining her experience dealing with aggressive cyberbullying, Samant said that essentially “the group” with unknown demographic “trolled” through her old social media posts from just moments after she won the election. “They grossly misrepresented the captions and there was a huge smear campaign against me on that basis,” explained the former President-elect of Oxford University’s Student Union.

Speaking to Republic TV from her home in Udupi, Samant said that the occasional posts “eventually started getting picked up. These tweets were literally misinterpretation and they were very provocative and an apology was demanded. When I finally did make an apology, it was deemed unfit by the same group and I was pretty much cornered into resigning.”

‘There was faculty involved’

Apart from facing racism in the UK, the Udupi-born also claimed that in the campaign smearing her re[putation in the tier 1 university, “there was faculty involved.”

Samant explained to Republic TV that “a man almost twice” her age and having an academic career as long as her age, “found it suitable to stalk, harass, and publicly defame me because I’m a Hindu. My home state was dragged into it. The university where I pursued my bachelor’s degree [Manipal Insitute of Technology (MIT), Karnataka] was ragged into it. And to make it worse, parents were the topic of the entire discussion there.”

Samant also expressed disbelief over a “man capable of harassing a student like that” being a teacher at a University such as Oxford in the UK or any other institution and “continue to hold that position despite everything that has come to light.”

Why was she targetted?

She mentioned that the targeting happened “for a range of reasons” and that her view of ‘decolonisation’ was not welcomed. Pandit Satish Sharma also told exclusively to Republic TV that “there is indeed a pattern” in racism in the UK and also “escalation”. He said, “there is no doubt that she [Samant] was cornered and she was bullied. According to him, it is “perhaps” acceptable at the student level but denounced the involvement of “faculty member in a position of power” acting in a “hateful manner”.

