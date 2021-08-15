'Rashtra Dharma' Only Religion When It Comes To 'nation': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Expressing his love for the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the afternoon of Independence Day tweeted in Hindi saying ''Rashtra Dharma' (religion of nation) is the only religion when it comes to the country.

हमारी आस्था व्यक्तिगत हो सकती है। हमारी पूजा पद्धति विशिष्ट हो सकती है, लेकिन जब हम राष्ट्र के बारे में सोचते हैं तो हमारा एक ही धर्म है 'राष्ट्र धर्म'। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2021

Later in the day, the Chief Minister thanked PM Modi for the 'unique' gift for the daughters of India as he announced the landmark decision to admit them in all Sainik Schools.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर देश की बेटियों को अनुपम उपहार देते हुए सभी सैनिक स्कूलों में उन्हें प्रवेश देने का युगान्तकारी निर्णय लिया है।



यह निर्णय सभी ज्ञात-अज्ञात महिला स्वाधीनता संग्राम सेनानियों को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि है।



जय माँ भारती! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2021

India is currently celebrating 74 years of Independence and a layer of emotions are depicted to mark the 74 years of freedom. Several Union Ministers while extending their greetings remembered the sacrifice and struggle that martyrs went through to gift India what it deserved. The Central Government has announced the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative for Independence Day.

The morning of August 15 was witnessed with the traditional speech from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who efficiently talked about development and India's future. Extending his greetings to countrymen, the Prime Minister remembered freedom fighters and COVID warriors. PM Modi coined the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

The Ministry of Culture meanwhile has devised a platform that allows anyone to sing the national anthem and post it to the website by August 15. People from all over the country, from all walks of life, actively participated in this one-of-a-kind project. No one wanted to be left out of this sense of community and shared pride, be it children, old folks, youth, or women.

With over 1.5 crore Indians uploading videos of themselves singing the national anthem, the Ministry of Culture expressed joyous participation in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "This is evidence of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India," the ministry said in its statement. The theme for this year's Independence Day celebrations is 'Nation First, Always First.'