Republic Bharat Summit: Arnab Goswami's Befitting Reply To Lutyens Media| Watch

Arnab said, "If God willing, in the direction we are walking today, taking India's journalism to the national and international forum is our duty. This is not something that I am saying today. I belong to a very middle-class family. People used to make fun of me. Today, I want to tell you that in the 2014 Financial Times, London's Asia correspondent called me asking for an interview on the Global channel I want to launch. I said Okay. I went for the interview and whatever was there in my mind I put forth. They published a one-page long article and things that I said very seriously, they put across in sarcastic and a funny manner.

I felt that these foreigners in their minds have an empire of the world, and they can control our minds, and thoughts through BBC. Today, I want to tell you that the things I said in 2015, and said very seriously because I was called to Moscow- there was a huge conclave of Russia Today. Editors of Aljazeera, and BBC were present, and the patronizing way they were talking to me in, then, I said that the hegemony of the western media needs to end. You see to it. In their land, in their language, talking about their factual basis, had said that the hegemony of the western media."