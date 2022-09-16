Republic Bharat Summit: Arnab Goswami's Befitting Reply To Lutyens Media| Watch

Quick links:
On launching the global channel to challenge the western media hegemony, Arnab said, "I don't know how it will be done. But I have never said anything, giving it a lot of thought. Had it been so, we would have never launched Republic, did not have anything. But I am hopeful that whenever we start it, I am seeking your support with folded hands. We don't want your money or anything. But we want the trust of the people of India that this can happen. With the young journalists of the country, we will try this and the offices of this network will be throughout the world. The commitment that we have for the country, we will take it forward."
Arnab said, "If God willing, in the direction we are walking today, taking India's journalism to the national and international forum is our duty. This is not something that I am saying today. I belong to a very middle-class family. People used to make fun of me. Today, I want to tell you that in the 2014 Financial Times, London's Asia correspondent called me asking for an interview on the Global channel I want to launch. I said Okay. I went for the interview and whatever was there in my mind I put forth. They published a one-page long article and things that I said very seriously, they put across in sarcastic and a funny manner.
I felt that these foreigners in their minds have an empire of the world, and they can control our minds, and thoughts through BBC. Today, I want to tell you that the things I said in 2015, and said very seriously because I was called to Moscow- there was a huge conclave of Russia Today. Editors of Aljazeera, and BBC were present, and the patronizing way they were talking to me in, then, I said that the hegemony of the western media needs to end. You see to it. In their land, in their language, talking about their factual basis, had said that the hegemony of the western media."
Arnab further said, "When I was launching Republic Bharat, all the 'poonjipatis of media' called me saying stay with English, don't try getting in Hindi. But if we had not launched Bharat, even today, the naagin dance would have continued. Nobody would have talked about Palghar seers."
"They had thought, torture them, put false allegations and put them in jail, they will fall apart, their financial condition would be beyond repair because Arnab Goswami is no poonjipati. Let alone one year, in one week we will shut the channel. But were they successful? Today, we have completed 2 years. Where are the people who claimed that they would make my condition such that I will commit suicide? I am not able to contact them since all of them are in jail," Republic's Editor-in-Chief further said.
Piyush Goyal on 'whether India will be able to take over China' said, "I have put this on record if India goes with business, as usual, then in 30 years, the country will have a 30 Trillion Dollar economy, ten times the present figures."
Piyush Goyal spoke on unemployment at Republic's Summit. He said, "Today, youth wants to be job creators. The ideas they bring, make our chests swell with pride."
Piyush Goyal talked about the much-debated inflation topic. "PM Modi came in the year 2014. Since then, he took on the job of curbing the rising inflation. Earlier, the inflation rate was 7-8 per cent. In the past 8 years, it is at an average of 4-4.5 per cent. Everybody looks up to us, and asks us, how we have kept it in the margin," the Union Minister said.
Piyush Goyal at Republic's Summit said, "If you look at different facets of India, the Prime Minister has brought a change in many of them. I met US officials, and they declared they want to deal more with us."
Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked about cultural nationalism. "In Azadi ka Amritkaal, by celebrating Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav today's generation was told how the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to gain independence. PM Modi announced that Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated, and events are taking place in every village and city. Our tricolour which was hoisted only on government establishments was seen in every house, and that is how nationalism was invoked in every person. This is cultural nationalism," he said.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan lists India's vaccine drive among others and said, "We, under PM Modi, are also working for the world but a successful developed India is his first goal. He has prepared a roadmap and is working day and night to make it come true."
Asaduddin Owaisi talked about the Hijab issue. "If a 4-year-old is wearing Hijab, ask her parents but when a girl has reached the age where she can decide, why aren't you letting her decide...Why are you taking decisions for her? Why do you want her to become like your daughter?" he said.
Asaduddin Owaisi retorted to Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'spokesperson of Muslims' remark, saying 'He is the Chief Minister, not the Chief Justice'. "He is so connected to Muslims that he is getting Madrasas demolished. If someone in Madrasas is caught doing wrong, take them to the court, why are you demolishing the Madrasas?" the AIMIM chief said.
Answering the question--'How do you see the country in 2023?'--- Irani said, "India for the first time has a Prime Minister who from the ramparts of the Red Fort laid down a few important points, both for India and in the context of the world. He laid down the plan for the next 25 years. You ask me what will the future be next 10, or 15 years, I tell you the foundation was laid with the National Education Policy. It is not through infrastructure that a country develops, it is through education."
Smriti Irani counters Anupam Kher on the topic of cinema. 'Will the people not respect the tricolour if cinema is not there, Will we not sing Saare Jahan Se Acha if cinema is not there," said the Union Minister, expressing her inability to understand Cinema as the only cultural embassy of India.
Smriti Irani claimed that in the political sphere, it is 'on the basis of merit that the Prime Minister is being elected'. "It was all the work he did in Gujarat, people wanted to see it in India, and that is why he registered a massive victory in the General Elections of 2014. Subsequently, in 2019, he showed the work in the first term, and was elected again," the Union Minister said.
"Keeping the opposition alive is not my responsibility, it is the responsibility of the person who at the moment is walking around the country," Smriti Irani said, directly attacking Rahul Gandhi on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
"If they do not need symbolism, then get removed the name of the family at airports and other places. Don't elect one of the family members as the Party President. They have lost multiple elections, and if they have still not realised, then let me tell them that the nation has already realised. They are running to save the family, we are running to save the country," Smriti Irani said, attacking Gandhi-Vadra Congress.
Reacting to the often used 'death of democracy' allegation levelled at the NDA government, Minister Smriti Irani said, "Democracy dies when you choose your politician not on the basis of merit, but on the basis of genetics. Democracy dies when one hosts terrorists who forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee & didn't spare IAF officers. Democracy dies when a Presidential candidate is insulted. Many times that democracy died under UPA "
Smriti Irani reacted to the beautification of Yakub Memon's grave at Republic's Conclave. "The question arises that till when can you keep quiet, how many will start taking you for granted, and till what extent they will push it? Anger over a memorial for a terrorist makes you a nationalist. I want to ask when a terrorist has no religion, then how can they have a grave?" she asked.
Anupam Kher had a special message for the younger generation. "A failure is an event, not a person. Failure is the biggest motivation to succeed if you take it the right way. And you are all lucky to be born in India. No country has more freedom of expression than this country. Those who keep raising this topic, watch them stand straight when the American anthem plays," he said.
Anupam Kher said, "Change is very silent, you won't get to know it immediately. But it's for betterment, today, you won't want to watch a film that does not leave you thinking."
Anupam Kher spoke on the raw truth of Cinema at Republic's Conclave. "When India got independence, cinema played a huge role in uniting the nation. Cinema was the only outlet to feel better. Our films had songs, and comedy. And the trend continued for decades, but in the last 2 years, the trend has changed. The audience has undergone a change. The fakeness has been rejected," the actor said.
Anupam Kher says too much importance is being given to a small minority, claiming that 99.9% of Indians are nationalists. Highlighting the instance where he once tore his speech because of someone's act, he said, "But now, I have changed. I have understood that the best response to them is to not respond at all. They should be ignored."
Anupam Kher at the Conclave said, "Recently when Har Ghar Tiranga was celebrated, how great it felt. In Jammu And Kashmir's Lal Chowk for so many years, the tricolour was not hoisted. This year, from every nook and corner of the region, videos emerged of people with Tirangas. Because they were told the importance of nationalism, of the tricolour."
Anupam Kher credited PM Modi for India's and Indians' stature being changed in the international forums. "The attitude has changed, and now everyone can see it. We have reached that spot from where we were being noticed to now, when we are being respected," he said
Speaking at the Republic Bharat Conclave, Anupam Kher underlined how the perceptions about Hindi-speaking people have changed. "I am from a Hindi-medium school and when I arrived in Mumbai, I realized that I had more knowledge than them but still they looked down upon me," the veteran actor said.