Rashtrapati Bhavan Observes Earth Hour 2022 By Turning Off Lights To Raise Awareness

President's house, commonly known as Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Saturday, dimmed its light in a bid to observe Earth Hour 2022, reported news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, India Gate in Delhi also dimmed its light in order to observe the Earth Hour. On March 26, 2022, between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm, people across the world will be turning off lights inside their buildings, expressing support for nature and the earth.

It is pertinent to mention here that Earth Hour is one of the world's largest environmental grassroots campaigns. It seeks to bring together millions of people all across the world in a display of support for both humans and the environment.

Significance of Earth Hour

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and its allies launched Earth Hour in Sydney back in the year 2007. The symbolic lights-out event to raise awareness of climate change resonated internationally, and each year, more nations joined hands to celebrate Earth Hour in the hopes of a more sustainable world and energy conservation. According to reports, 190 nations will partake in observing Earth Hour this year.

Every Earth Hour, lights are turned off for one hour. Locally, the time is between 8.30 and 9.30 p.m. The event's theme this year is "Shape our Future." The Earth Hour India anthem, "Humari Prithvi," has recently been released by the World Wide Fund-India. Renowned composer Shantanu Moitra penned the anthem, which was sung by Mohit Chauhan, and it calls on Indians to take immediate action on climate change.

India will celebrate its 75th year of independence by honouring '75 Heroes of Conservation,' presenting inspiring stories about how these individuals have contributed to 'Shape Our Future.'

The website of WWF India opined that the year 2022 is very crucial for the forthcoming future. The World Wide Fund for Nature India said, "2022 is a critical year for the future of our natural world. Although the evidence for environmental crisis and desire for change strengthens by the day, this has yet to translate into the necessary action. Following the climate conference COP26 at the end of 2021, this year, world leaders will make equally important and key political decisions on nature. These decisions will affect the health of our planet and our own future for decades to come."