Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021: Know About Today's History And Significance

Since 2014, October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The day is marked by patriotic ceremonies to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, who is also known as the "Iron Man of India." Sardar Vallabhbhai Pate was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and fought against the British during India's struggle for independence. He also was the country's First Deputy Prime Minister after India's independence in 1947.

As India is a diverse country in terms of religion, culture and language, the goal of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is to create awareness of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in Indian history and to remember his efforts to unite the country after independence.

History of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

In 2014, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that every year on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, National Unity Day or as we know it Rashtriya Ekta Diwas would be observed to honour his contribution to India's independence and unity. The day reminds people of his outstanding contributions to the country, and his tireless effort to keep India unified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in 2014 by paying respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue and launching a programme called 'Run For Unity' in New Delhi.

Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The day provides a chance to re-affirm the nation's inherent strength and resilience to endure real and potential challenges to the country's unity, integrity and security, according to a statement released by the Home Ministry. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Statue of Unity,' a 182-meter-high statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, which is also the world's tallest statue, placed in Kevadia, Gujarat, on the banks of the Narmada River, facing the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

What happens on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas?

On this day, the Sardar Patel National Unity Award is also given to the individuals who have made significant and inspiring contributions to the cause of national unity and integrity, as well as to emphasise the importance of a strong and united India. Banners, poster making, essay competitions, speech recitation competitions, quiz competitions, paintings, debates and other cultural activities are also performed on this day in numerous schools and universities.

Image: Shutterstock