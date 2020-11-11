Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha Requests Zplus Security For Arnab; Ex-servicemen Write To HM Shah

Distressed over the treatment being meted out to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha - an organisation of Ex-Servicemen and patriotic Indians, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Stating that the public feels that Arnab Goswami is being targeted by the Maharashtra government for exposing 'inconvenient truths', Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha requested Amit Shah to consider providing Arnab with Z plus security cover.

The letter read, "National Vanguard of Rashtriya Sainik Sansatha requests you to consider providing z plus security to a renowned journalist Shri Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, because, we feel that he is being targeted by the government of Maharashtra for exposing inconvenient truths."

READ | Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha Slams Treatment To Arnab Goswami; Ex-servicemen Write To Govt

Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

READ | Tsunami Of Global Support For Arnab Goswami; 'Release Arnab' Protests & Chants Resound

In the letter, Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha writes that right from the day Arnab was arrested, a number of questions remain 'unanswered' like the manner and hurry of the arrest, the reopening of a closed case against him without obtaining permission from the court, shifting him from the 'makeshift' quarantine centre-turned jail in Alibag on November 8 to Taloja jail and the shocking frightening revelations he made enroute.

Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha wrote, "Shri Arnab Goswami's desperate cries for seeking help from the Courts could be heard and seen loud and clear on the Television Channel."

While coming in support of Republic's Editor-in-Chief, Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha asserted that Arnab Goswami has always been very supportive through Major General GD Bakshi to Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha.

READ | Supreme Court To Hear Arnab Goswami's Plea Challenging Bombay HC Order Tomorrow

Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier on November 9, Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to ensure that no physical harm is done to Arnab Goswami. This letter was issued after Arnab Goswami was shifted from Alibag to Taloja jail, in an arrest van which was packed with black screens on its window to prevent him from being seen.

On Wednesday, after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea, the top court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee is to hear the case at 10:30 am on Thursday.

READ | Arnab Goswami Assaulted & Arrested By Police; Republic Asks Indians To Defend Democracy