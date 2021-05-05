'RAT Useful, Complements RT-PCR': Health Ministry On ICMR's COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Wednesday, 5th May addressed a press conference after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its new guidelines on RT-PCR tests said that-- more RAT (Rapid Antigen Testing) facilities should be set up to increase the pace of COVID-19 testing. The ministry stated that the RAT testing is a tool available for mounting effective containment and surveillance zones and this method of testing is useful in the situation of a high positivity rate.

"RAT will be useful in surveillance and containment zone. This test complements RT-PCR testing, which is the gold standard. However, at times, RAT can take up the role of RT-PCR testing," said the Health ministry.

The ministry also clarified that the virus is only transmitted from human to human and is not spreading from animals.

This disease is not spreading through animals, it's human to human transmission: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uBcjFh3rOH — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

This latest update from the Indian Council of Medical Research comes at a time when most of the people all across the country are being asked to wait for 3-4 days for their RT-PCR test results due to increased testing load. Besides delayed reports, there have also been cases where the samples or test reports of the patients also went missing due to overload.

Third COVID Wave Inevitable In India

The Health Ministry urged the people and the country to be prepared well in advance for the third phase. Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre K Vijay Raghavan asserted that there is s no clarity when the third phase will occur but is ínveitable.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," said Raghavan.

ICMR issues new guidelines for COVID-19 testing

On Tuesday, ICMR's released new guidelines on COVID tests-- stating that testing booths may be set up at multiple locations including healthcare facilities, RAW Offices, schools, colleges, community centres, and other available vacant spaces, the Indian Council of Medical Research informed that these RAT dedicated booths will be operational 24*7 to improves access and availability of testing across the country.

Informing that drive-through RAT testing facilities may be created at convenient locations as identified by the local administration, the ICMR in its new set of guidelines said, "Stringent measures must be instituted to avoid overcrowding at RAT testing facilities."

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases, 3,38,439 discharges and 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,06,65,148

Total recoveries: 1,69,51,731

Death toll: 2,26,188

Active cases: 34,87,229

Total vaccination: 16,04,94,188

(Image Credits: PTI)