Author Ratan Sharda Recalls Interview With The Wire; Says ‘they Run On An Agenda’

Author Ratan Sharda opined that the government cannot intervene in the case of the FIR filed against The Wire and also narrated an example of how the news outlet allegedly did an interview with him but ended up not publishing it because nothing objectionable was found in the interaction that could be used against him or the ideology he represents, Sharda informed Republic TV. Notably, an FIR was registered against the news portal, The Wire for allegedly publishing a defamatory report against BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya.

Narrating an example of an interview with a journalist from The Wire, Ratan Sharda said, “I was invited for an interview by a journalist of The Wire. I said I will only do it if there is no cut, no edit. It is presented as it is. In WhatsApp she officially said, ok I will. I recorded the Zoom interview because her Zoom was not working. It was not on the web for about five days because she was totally disillusioned about what I could do to the Q&A and it was never put up. These are the people who have such an agenda. They try to corner a person who is not from their ideological leaning and if they find it not useful, they will throw away the interview itself.”

The Wire’s agenda

Author Ratan Sharda further added that even if the interview is published, it is partially in the form of clips. “Since she found that I was not caught anywhere and the entire 30-40 mins of discussion is simply not uploaded. That is the kind of agenda they run.”

Significantly, an FIR has been filed against The Wire on allegations that the news outlet published a report on October 10 with claims, Meta (Formerly Facebook) removed any post reported by Amit Malviya with no questions asked. According to the report, Amit Malviya made it to the 'XCheck list' of Meta giving him full authority to remove content directly from the platforms owned by Meta.

The FIR filed against The Wire and its founding members, and others is under Sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 500 (Defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Malviya filed a police complaint in spite of a public apology issued by The Wire on October 27 citing that the report not only caused reputation damage to him but also to his party - the BJP.

