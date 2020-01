Industrialist Ratan Tata while laying the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) on Wednesday lauded the undertaking of numerous 'visionary initiatives' by the Centre.

"Our Prime Minister, Home Minister and other members of the government have a vision for India. One can only be proud of what we have and support the government that is as visionary as this government has been. Many visionary initiatives are being taken up by the present regime," said Tata in his address.