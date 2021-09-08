Ratan Tata Expresses His Love For Piano & Wants To Learn The Skill At 83; Netizens React

Ratan Tata, a business tycoon, never misses a chance to amaze his Instagram followers with stunning posts on the social media platform. Tata's posts frequently win the hearts of netizens, from stunning nostalgic photos to sharing posts on animal adoption. His most recent post is no exception. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons recently posted an encouraging message on learning to play the piano, which has resonated with many people. Tata notes in the message that he intends to learn to play the piano again soon.

While sharing the post, Rata Tata wrote in a caption, "I learnt a little bit of the piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well. "He noted, "After my retirement I found a great piano teacher, but was unable to give the attention that was needed to play with both hands." Motivating others too, Tata added, "I hope to try once again in the near future."

Ratan Tata's recent piano post is a must watch

The post was shared yesterday, and it already has over 9 lakh likes. In the comments section, a number of people expressed their views. One of the users wrote, "Is there anything you can't do sir?" Another said, "India will never get a charitable person like these, sir we are very proud of you." One user wrote, "Always a learner." One user also demanded audio from him saying "please play something sir." One of the users called him "amazing and legend."

'Using Aadhaar for liquor sale' statement false

Ratan Tata refuted a statement attributed to him earlier this week about the selling of liquor using Aadhaar cards. It was identified as "fake" by the business tycoon, who stressed that it was not stated through an Instagram post.

The statement, which was extensively circulated online along with his photograph, read, "Liquor sales should be sold through an Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol."

Picture Credit: Ratan Tata/ Instagram