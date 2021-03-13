Last Updated:

Ratan Tata Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Hopes 'everyone Can Be Immunised Soon'

Ratan Tata got his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine today and took to Twitter to note that the whole process was 'effortless and painless.'

Ratan Tata

India's well-known industrialist Ratan Tata got his first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Saturday. Ratan Tata also shared his experience after he got his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and called it 'effortless and painless'. 

After getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot, the 83-years -old business tycoon took to Twitter and wrote:

The second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive has been speeding up across the country and Ratan Tata is the latest in the list to join the bandwagon of those who have been inoculated. 

To drive out the fear related to the Covid-19 vaccine, PM Modi himself took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Delhi AIIMS. He has repeatedly appealed to the people to participate actively in the vaccination campaign. On March 11, he also shared information about his 99-year-old mother Heera Ba getting vaccinated on Twitter.

Apart from Ratan Tata and PM Modi, leaders like Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and more have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.    

Ratan Tata philanthropic effort

Ratan Tata is also known for philanthropy, in fact, he has been conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for his philanthropic effort by the Wockhardt Foundation at the annual CSR Shining Star Awards in Mumbai on February 24.

When the Coronavirus cases were rising in India, Mumbai's iconic 'Taj Mahal hotel' owned by a Tata Group firm, also provided free stay to the health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The company also offered accommodation at its luxury properties in the Maharashtra capital, and in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

In January, people on social media hailed Ratan Tata after he visited an ailing former employee at his home. From his Mumbai house, he visited all the way to Pune to meet a former employee who was sick for the past two years.  

