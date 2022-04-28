Ratan Tata Lauds PM Modi For Healthcare Boost; Says 'Assam Got Recognition It Deserves'

Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated seven state-of-the-art Cancer Centres and laid the foundation stone for seven new such centres in Dibrugarh city of Assam. At the event, Ratan Tata, during his speech, lauded PM Modi and the BJP government at the Centre for providing Assam with the recognition it deserves. The business mogul further added that event held in Assam today is a 'culmination of PM Modi's advanced thinking.'

Addressing the crowd gathered at the event, Ratan Tata said, "Today is a very important day in the history of Assam. Today, Assam is at a higher level in terms of healthcare and treatment of cancer that has not been experienced by other states. Assam has received immense healthcare facilities. Chief Minister Himanta Sarma has been the driving force in the entire activity."\

'Assam got the recognition it deserves': Ratan Tata

"Assam has got the recognition it deserves. None of this could have happened without the support of our Honorable PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi and his government have achieved many great advances. It is humbling and I take great pride to know that this event today is a culmination of his advanced thinking. Assam can tell the world that India's small state can provide world-class cancer treatment," the 84-year-old business mogul added.

Ratan Tata also stated that he dedicates his last years to health. He said, "I dedicate my last years to health. I wish to make Assam a state that recognizes & is recognized by all." The business mogul's remarks come after a Tata Trusts spokesperson, earlier, had stated that three more such cancer care facilities are in an advanced stage of completion and will be opened later this year.

More about Assam Cancer Care Foundation

Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer Care hospitals spread across the state. Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals has been completed while three hospitals are currently at various stages of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer centres.

The seven cancer hospitals completed are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the other seven cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Golaghat.