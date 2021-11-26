Ratan Tata Remembers 26/11 Victims On 13th Anniversary, Says 'Hurt Can Never Be Undone'

Industrialist Ratan Tata paid his tributes to the fallen heroes and the innocent civilians who were killed in terror attacks in Mumbai's in 2008. On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, considered one of the deadliest terrorist attacks the world has ever witnessed, on Friday, Ratan Tata said, "We should continue to let the memory of the attacks, which were meant to break us, become the source of our strength as we honour those we lost."

Taking to Instagram, Ratan Tata who headed the Tata Group in 2008, shared an image of the group's iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai which was also among sites targeted by terrorists on 26 November, 13 years ago, and honoured the ones who lost their lives.

He wrote, "The hurt we endured 13 years ago today, can never be undone. We should however continue to let the memory of the attacks, which were meant to break us, become the source of our strength as we honour those we lost."

Sharing similar sentiments, people from across the country and even those abroad have come forward to pay their tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, recalling the ghastly tale which claimed hundreds of innocent lives.

2008 Mumbai terror attacks

On 26 November 2008, a total of 10 terrorists arrived in Mumbai through the sea route and opened fire at people at various locations including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe and the Nariman House Jewish community centre now known as the Nariman Light House.

After accomplishing these attacks, the terrorists held civilians hostage at the Taj Mahal Hotel and the clash between them and the deployed forces finally came to an end on November 28 after which personnel of National Security Guards (NSG) took over the terrorists capturing one alive- Ajmal Kasab.

(Image: ANI/PTI)