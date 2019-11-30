Ratan Tata Remembers JRD Tata With A Heartfelt Instagram Post

Business pioneer Ratan Tata on November 29 shared a touching Instagram post while remembering his “dear friend” Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata who passed away back in 1993. On his death anniversary, Ratan Tata posted an old photo of JRD Tata with a note which said that they both spent a lot of time together during the last few years of JRD Tata's life. Ratan Tata also called him his “dear friend, a role model and a mentor”, further adding that JRD Tata was also a person who had an influence on him personally and professionally.

Ratan Tata wrote, “I can’t believe that 26 years have gone by since Mr JRD Tata passed away. Jeh had been a dear friend, a role model, a mentor, and a person who had a profound influence on me, both at work and at home. We spent a lot of time together in the last few years of his life. He enjoyed being on the shop floor of TELCO and I enjoyed being there with him and seeing the genuine love and affection he got from both workers and supervisors. I miss him dearly and will always thank him for what he taught me”.

READ: Ratan Tata Appeals For Abandoned Dog; Fans Praise The Purity Of His Heart

READ: Ratan Tata Shares Heartfelt Post Appealing For Adoption Of Abandoned Dog

'A true legend'

The Instagram post has received approximately two lakh likes. While remembering JRD Tata many netizens have also commented. One Instagram user wrote, “Every person who met him even once has a story to tell about their encounter. I am lucky to grow up hearing many such stories from my grandfather. Immense respect”. Another netizen wrote, “Such a precious photo and lifetime of memories. India is indeed blessed to have you both inspiring and showing us the way”. Many internet user has also called JRD Tata a “true legend”. A user wrote, “Truly a legend and much more he was. Words fall short to describe him”.

READ: Here's How This 27-year-old Got His Dream Job With Ratan Tata

READ: Ratan Tata Joins Instagram, Makes Reference To 'breaking The Internet'