Ratankumar appointed Manipur Cong working president

Imphal, January 17 (PTI) Kh Ratankumar Singh, who had submitted his resignation from the post of vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee of poll-bound Manipur, has been appointed as its working president on Monday, said a press release issued by the party.

Ratankumar's appointment as working president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has been approved by the AICC president during the day, party general secretary K C Venu Gopal said.

Ratankumar told reporters at the Congress Bhawan here that he had submitted his resignation from the post of MPCC vice-president on Sunday but not from the party.

Election to the 60-member Manipur House will take place in February-March. PTI COR KK KK KK

