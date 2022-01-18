Last Updated:

Ratankumar Appointed Manipur Cong Working President

Ratankumar appointed Manipur Cong working president

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Imphal, January 17 (PTI) Kh Ratankumar Singh, who had submitted his resignation from the post of vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee of poll-bound Manipur, has been appointed as its working president on Monday, said a press release issued by the party.

Ratankumar's appointment as working president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has been approved by the AICC president during the day, party general secretary K C Venu Gopal said.

Ratankumar told reporters at the Congress Bhawan here that he had submitted his resignation from the post of MPCC vice-president on Sunday but not from the party.

Election to the 60-member Manipur House will take place in February-March. PTI COR KK KK KK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT