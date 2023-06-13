Rate Card Or Safe Card? PM Modi Attacks Oppn For Looting Country’s Youth

Why you’re reading this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, slammed the Opposition parties for engaging in corrupt practices and looting the youth of the country. Addressing the ‘Rozgaar Mela’, PM Modi attacked the Opposition for their 'rate card' politics and said that the BJP is working to 'safe card' the future of the youth. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister distributed at least 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits as part of the government's Rozgar Mela programme.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Rate card or safe card? Asks PM Modi

Accusing the previous governments of following corrupt practices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that several political parties in the country are running dynast politics. Asking people what is good for them, a ‘rate card’ or a ‘safe card’, PM Modi said that the saffron party is doing its best to secure the future of the youth of the country.

“On one side there are dynast parties, there are parties doing corruption, there are parties looting the youth of the country... their way is 'rate card' while we are working to 'safe card' the future of the youth. Rate cards shatter your dreams whereas we are engaged in making your resolutions come true,” PM Modi said while virtually addressing the Rozgaar Mela programme.

#LIVE | Dynasty parties prioritise their family first over citizens of this country. We are working for your dream and aspirations and there is no 'Bhai-Bhatijavad' anymore: PM Modi comes down heavily on dynasty politics.#PMModi #RozgarMela https://t.co/tUn9ZnyF91 pic.twitter.com/mk9wPw3xq4 — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2023

PM Modi distributes 70,000 appointment letters

Securing the future of the country's youth, PM Modi on Tuesday distributed over 70,000 appointment letters to the new appointees. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, “These job fairs have become the new identity of the NDA and BJP government. I am happy that the BJP-ruled governments are also continuously organising such job fairs.”

“India today is a more stable, more secure and stronger country than it was a decade ago. Political corruption, disturbances in plans and misuse of public money. This was the identity of the old governments, but today the Government of India is being recognized for its decisive decisions. Today the Government of India is being recognized for its economic and progressive social reforms,” he added.