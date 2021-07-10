Rath Yatra 2021 Allows No Devotees Yet Again; COVID-19 Negative Report Must For Sevayats

Rath Yatra 2021 is going to be held without devotees in Puri, Odisha. Puri Jagannath Temple administrator, Ajay Lena, has only allowed attendees having a COVID-19 negative report to participate in pulling of the chariot. The Odisha government also allowed the festival to be only held at Puri Jagannath temple amidst strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. As per the Administrator, three thousand "sevayat' (servitors) and 1000 temple officials will be allowed to participate and perform all rituals. RTPCR tests that are going on at four places at Puri since July 8 is a must have to be involved in the celebration.

Guidelines regarding Rath Yatra 2021

Rath Yatra festival is held in the third month of the 'Oriya' calendar. On this day, Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra are taken out of the temple in a ceremonial process with the 'Sudarshan' Chakra and boarded to a chariot which then takes its round in the city along with lakhs of devotees, following and touching the chariot and taking the blessing of the holy gods. Odisha which depends a lot on tourism and more during the Rath Yatra season is expected to miss out on all of that at least for the year 2021

The Jagannath temple administration in view of the COVID-19 pandemic decided to hold the Rath Yatra festival without any devotees and in strict adherence to the protocols of COVID-19. "Like last year this year also Rath Yatra will be held without devotees on July 12, 2021, as per the order of the Supreme Court and SOP issued by the Odisha Government. No devotees were allowed to participate in Rath Yatra. Chariot pullers who test RT-PCR negative and have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the yatra. Around 1,000 officials excluding police personnel will be deployed," said Jena.

Supreme Court rejects plea

The Supreme Court rejected a batch of petitions seeking directions to hold the festival of Rath Yatra not only in Puri but across the state of Odisha too, which the apex court rejected. "This year more people died, and last year, lesser number of people died," the three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana observed and dismissed the batch of petitions seeking its direction to conduct the Rath Yatra, across many cities in Odisha, and not only in Puri".

Brief on the historic Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha

In the state of Odisha, and particularly in a place called Puri is the Jagannath Temple located. Every year lakhs of travellers flock around Puri because the Puri beach is one of the most sought after tourist destinations. Among the other sightseeing spots and fresh hot seafood, visitors pay homage to the ancient Hindi temple and keep coming back for the amazing prasad they get treated with.

The Jagannath temple is a massive architectural creation that has depictions of art and mythology carved in every corner and is nothing short of a work of genius. It is made into a tall dome like structure that is home to Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra. This temple is also renowned for the flag ceremony which gathers a lot of enthusiasts around. The flag hoisting ceremony is unique in itself because every day a man carries a flag to the tallest part of the temple and in the evening brings it down again, showcasing his unique climbing skills and balance.

Other than that for all the hungry travellers, this temple never seems to disappoint on the "Prasadam" department, as an elaborate menu from breakfast to dinner is cooked for the gods and it has typical items in it, which is said to be preferred by Lord Jagannath himself. Devotees also get a generous serving of what is cooked for the god and the overall experience is very welcoming.

Image Credits - PTI