Rath Yatra 2021: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Urges People To 'seek Blessings From Home'

Amidst the ongoing pandemic condition, the country is ready to celebrate one of its biggest festivals of the year Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021. However, due to rising cases of COVID-19 infections, the Jharkhand Government has prohibited Rath Yatra in the state. The statement has been issued by Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren who made an earnest request to all the citizens to stay at home for containing the spread of the deadly virus.

No Rath Yatra in Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took to his Twitter handle and made an earnest request to all the citizens for worshipping Lord Jagannath at their homes as Rath Yatra will not be taken out in the state. "It pains me to not allow Rath Yatra but many stern steps have to be taken to secure our tomorrow. Celebration of many festivals had to be subdued due to COVID-19. Seek blessings of Lord Jagannath from the safety of your homes", Chief Minister said on Sunday, July 11.

यदि हमारा आज सुरक्षित होगा, तभी कल भी सुरक्षित रहेगा। कोरोना संक्रमण से जनता को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए इस वर्ष भी हम भगवान जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा नहीं निकाल पा रहे हैं, जिसका मुझे खेद है। आप सभी कृपया घरों में रहकर ही भगवान जगन्नाथ की पूजा-अर्चना करें।

भगवान जगन्नाथ सभी को सुरक्षित रखे। pic.twitter.com/XJ2unH4RaD — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 11, 2021

According to CM Soren, the Rath Yatra could not be allowed for the second consecutive year as the threat of Coronavirus is still looming large in the state. Previously, the Jagannath Temple Management Committee in Jharkhand requested the state government for allowing Rath Yatra in the state, however, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 the permission was not granted. Moreover, any kind of gatherings or fairs are also not allowed in the state.

COVID-19 in Jharkhand

According to PTI's report, Jharkhand's coronavirus tally stands at 3,46,279, of which 423 are active cases, while 3,40,737 people have recovered from the disease. However, 5,119 patients have succumbed to the infection till date.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is held every year in Puri, Odisha. The festival celebrates the journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from the 12th century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, their aunt's home, which is some 2.5 kilometres away. On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings to the citizens. The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra started on Monday, July 12.

(With agency inputs)