As devotees across the country partook in the 145th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday held across various states, Jai Makwana of Gujarat’s Vadodara paid an innovative, 'robotic' tribute to Lord Jagannath, calling it an amalgamation of science & traditions.

While speaking to the media, Jai Makwana said, "This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath,” ANI reported.

Meanwhile, as the famed Rath Yatra commenced on July 1 Friday, Padma Shree awardee and prominent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik curated 125 chariots to honour Lord Jagannath's festival in his home state Odisha. Along with 125 chariots, the sand art at Puri beach consisted of a huge sculpture of Lord Jagannath. The sand sculpture also had 3 iconic Raths which are used by the devotees of Lord Jagannath during the Yatra. Every year, new chariots are built for the festival.

Rath Yatra 2022

On Friday, the Pahandi festivities for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra got underway in Puri, Odisha. After a two-year Covid-induced suspension, devotees were permitted to take part in the Jagannath Rath Yatra this year.

Security measures were taken by the Odisha Police with the anticipated festival audience in mind. Worshippers drew the three Raths of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra and stationed them in front of the Singha Dwara of the Shreemandira during the Jagannath Yatra.

After the procession, the titular monarch of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, conducted Chhera Pahnra (sweeping of three chariots). More than 180 platoons of armed police officers, comprising 1000 personnel of various grades, were stationed in and around Puri. Additionally, around 50 CCTV cameras were installed on Grand Road and at other locations across the city.