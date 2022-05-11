In a major development, Bengali writer and researcher Ratna Rashid Bandopadhyay returned a prestigious award to the Paschimbanga Bangla Academy on Tuesday protesting the cultural institution’s decision to honour Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with an award. Bandopadhyay made her decision to return the award after the academy announced a new award to the West Bengal CM on the occasion of the 161st birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Monday.

Ratna Rashid Bandopadhyay on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Paschimbanga Bangla Academy informing her decision to protest its decision to honour CM Mamata Banerjee. She said that she is returning his award with immediate effect. "In the letter, I have informed them about my decision to return the award with immediate effect,” the writer said.

“As a writer, I feel insulted by the move to give a literary award to the CM. It will set a bad precedent. The statement of the Academy praising the relentless literary pursuit of the honourable chief minister is a travesty of truth,” Bandopadhyay told PTI. The writer was awarded the Annada Shankar Ray Memorial Award in 2019, the memento of which she will now send back to the Academy’s office.

Writers protest cultural institution’s decision to hand literary award to Mamata Banerjee

The writer, a retired official of the state education department, had penned several books on various genres ranging from poems to novels. Her works on Bengal’s culture are widely recognised. She is now protesting the cultural institution’s decision to hand an award to CM Banerjee, which is given away once in three years to people from the non-literary world for their significant contribution to literature.

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Monday announced that a panel of senior writers selected the Chief Minister as the first recipient. The CM was selected for Kobita Bitan, a collection of her poems. Following the announcement, the incident triggered a controversy with several writers and others coming forward with protests on social media. In such a protest, Anadiranjan Biswas, a member of the general counsel of the Sahitya Akademi (eastern region) on Tuesday resigned from the national institution’s Bengali advisory board in protest of the award council’s decision.



