Rats chew on deceased's face, cheeks & forehead at Bhuvanagiri govt hospital in Telangana

In a shocking incident that has taken place at the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Government area hospital, a body of a man kept in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district hospital mortuary was chewed off by rats. The incident took place on Sunday but has come to light on Tuesday.

It was reported that a 38-year-old lorry driver named Ravi from Pragati Nagar in Bhuvanagiri town, who was an alcoholic, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. His dead body was then shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. Later the family members learned that due to the lack of attention from hospital staff, rats gnawed the deceased's face, cheeks, and forehead.

The grieving family members of Ravi were appalled by the horrific sight as they reached the hospital. They also staged a protest against the hospital authorities. The family members alleged that the situation at the government hospital is very disturbing and it had long been plagued by rat infestation. "From the highest level to the lowest, we have to give them bribes for any service or to receive basic treatment but still there is no security even for the dead bodies."

However, the hospital authorities denied the allegations and said that there are no rats in the mortuary.