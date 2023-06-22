Rats Gnaw Corpse's Ear At Hospital Morgue In Bhopal; Probe On

A shocking case of medical negligence has come to the fore where rats gnawed the ear of a corpse kept in a hospital's mortuary. The shocking incident happened at the Gandhi Medical College's Hamidia Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city. Following this, the Medical Education Minister took cognisance, and a three-member investigation team has been constituted to probe the matter.

Rats tear off the corpse's ear at Bhopal Hospital

The shocking matter came to light on Tuesday afternoon when the family of the deceased arrived at the hospital to collect the body for post-mortem. The corpse belonged to a 50-year-old man identified as BR Singh, a resident of Paravaliya who died on Monday, after which his body was kept in the mortuary at 7 PM. When the dead body was taken out of the deep freezer, blood was seen oozing out from both the ears of the body. After discovering the damage done to the body, the infuriated relatives then created a ruckus at the hospital premises.

Dr. Arvind Rai, the Dean of Gandhi Medical College, directed to form a three-member team to investigate the negligence of the matter. He has stated that action will be taken against the negligent staff officers after the report comes in 2 days. He further informed that the mortuary and its maintenance work is done by the Medico-Legal Institute which comes under the state Home Ministry.

He added, "The doctors of the Gandhi Medical College forensic department will cooperate and help in the post-mortem. The Director of the Legal Institute has been informed about the inquiry initiated by the hospital and they are also carrying out some investigation from their side. After reaching to the conclusion, it will be known who is responsible for the negligence and action will be taken accordingly. This type of case has not come to our notice before and we will try our best to prevent such incidents from happening further".

Dr Arvind Rai further informed, "A 3-member team has been constituted in this regard. The college faculty members are part of the investigation team and it is headed by Dr Ashish Jain, Head of the Department of Forensic Department. The inquiry report will be ready in the next one or two days after getting all the information".

KK Mishra, Media in charge of Congress while lashing out at BJP alleged, "Even after the death, human bodies are not safe in this state even. The Medical Education Minister and the state Home Minister should address the issue on behalf of the government".

While, Vishwas Sarang, Medical Education Minister said, "Investigation has been ordered, and the reason behind this is being ascertained".

(The story is reported by Sandeep Singh)