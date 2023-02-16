The shocking reality of West Bengal’s healthcare came to light in a video accessed by Republic Bangla. In the video, rats can be seen nibbling at patients lying on the floor of a Government-run hospital. Patients can be seen on the floor of the Malda hospital and rats seem to have infested the entire ward. The video is believed to be from Wednesday. There has been no comment yet from officials or the Mamata Banerjee-led government on the matter yet.

On being questioned about the presence of rats at the hospital, superintendent Puranjay Saha told Republic Bangla that rats are going to be everywhere. When reporters said rats are riding up patients, he said: "I will ask the assistant super and see what can be done. We do run a pest control programme. I have to ask around." He added that the hospital has taken measures to control rodents and pests.

One of the people whose kin was admitted at the hospital said, "The situation in the hospital is very bad. I saw a patient lying on the ground for three days. No doctor visited him. A rat climbed on him. Our Malda Hospital is a very reputed hospital. This is very scary. Authorities and the government must look into it."

'Anything can happen in West Bengal': BJP

West Bengal BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal reacted to the video saying the healthcare situation in West Bengal is sad. "The kind of things that we witness in Wes Bengal, nothing is shocking anymore."

"You see in schools, where there is a mid-day (meal) scheme for the children, so in the meal we see there are lizards and snakes, and that food is being given to the children in mid-day meals. So nothing is a shock here in West Bengal, anything can happen," Tibrewal said.

She also said the TMC has failed in every aspect including health, sanitation and agriculture. "So it is not a shock, as there is a complete disorder in the state, complete lack of governance, and if you question the government, the government will have no answer because in each and every department there is corruption", Tibrewal alleged. She further accused the TMC government of "misutilising" the funds and added that they are "least bothered about the people of Bengal".