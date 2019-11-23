Sanjay Raut Slams Governor Of Maharahtra; Says 'This Does Not Glorify Politics'

Hectic parlays come to an end in Maharashtra as the coalition of BJP and NCP brought down curtains on the formation of the government. In a big political surprise, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning on November 23 with furious Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slamming the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Raut stated, "I thought that the governor having come from RSS will have a good knowledge of the law. The way oath was administered in secret, does not glorify the politics."

READ | Arnab Goswami's Take On New Maharashtra Govt, Asks, "Where Is Sanjay Raut?"

READ | Maharashtra Govt LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Targets Ajit Pawar, As BJP-NCP Ally

'Where Is Sanjay Raut?'

In a shocking turn of events, as BJP-NCP formed a government in Maharashtra, dumping the Chief Minister aspirations of Shiv Sena, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stated that the nation is waiting for two things: Saamna's editorial and shayari by Sanjay Raut. Opining on the new Maharashtra government and the NCP-BJP alliance, Arnab said that when Sanjay Raut-NCP was busy exploring ways to form an alliance, BJP from the backdoor already made a government. A day after affirming that Maharashtra will get a Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Sena was checkmated by the BJP-NCP strategy.

Maharashtra govt

After a prolonged political deadlock, the President's rule was reportedly revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday morning. Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', Fadnavis stated that the BJP-NCP will be able to give a stable government.

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

READ | PM Modi Exudes Confidence For The 'bright Future' Of Maharashtra, As BJP-NCP Form Govt

READ | BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar Says 'Ajit Pawar's Decision Not NCP', As BJP-led Maha Govt Forms