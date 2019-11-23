Sanjay Raut Spins Latest Conspiracy Theory, Says Ajit Pawar 'kidnapped MLAs'

Amid the high profile political drama in Maharashtra where BJP-NCP alliance have formed the government, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday while addressing the media made a sensational allegation by accusing Ajit Pawar of kidnapping NCP MLAs to gain their support. He said, "Eight MLAs were there with Ajit Pawar in the morning. Out of this, five MLAs have come back. He had taken them by speaking lies. They were called to a place and put in a car, they were literally kidnapped. Out of these, half the MLAs, you have already seen three of them and two have come back. We have also established contact with Dhananjay Munde. Very soon, everyone will come back. Perhaps, Ajit Pawar will also come back."

Pawar claims 'BJP does not have the number'

After the shocking twist with Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has stated that there is an anti-defection law in place while addressing a press conference in Maharashtra. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary. He added that while he is unaware of how many MLAs have supported Ajit Pawar in this defection, he confirmed that Ajit Pawar has not been expelled yet.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Meanwhile, pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

After taking oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

