Ravi Shankar Prasad Assures Constitutional Validity Of CAA: 'Govt Will Speak To Students'

Slamming certain intellectuals for promoting their own agenda, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Thursday, stated that the government will talk with protesting students, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor. He added that some people have been protesting against PM Modi since 2014 and they cannot be reasoned with. Talking about the law and order situation, he said those spreading violence will be punished.

India slams Pakistan at Global Refugee Forum, Geneva; highlights reduction in minorities

Union law Minister says Govt 'ready for dialogue'

"We will talk to students who are protesting. These urban Naxals related to terrorist gangs who are resorting to violence will be punished. But if young students wish to talk seeking clarification, we are ready to talk to them. Aren't some of these intellectuals who are protesting those who had appealed that Narendra Modi not be made Prime Minister in 2014 and 2019? They have their own agenda," he said.

Rebuking the Congress for fearmongering over the amended Citizenship Act, he added "I am worried that Congress who ruled the country for 55 years is encouraging violence. This Citizenship law has section 14A which talks about the National Registry of Citizens. This law came in force in December 2004 in UPA. You are not talking about the Assam accords and are spreading lies. We appeal for peace in the nation."

West Bengal: Congress protest against CAA & NCR in Siliguri

Asserts CAA's Constitutional validity

When asked about whether the Centre had failed to pacify the public about the Act, he denied it. He added that the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other ministers had clarified things about the law in public forums. He also reassured that the Act was constitutional and followed articles 14 and 21 while slamming those questioning its validity.

"The Act has been clarified by PM Modi, Amit Shah ji, me and others on TV. One can wake up sleeping people, but those who do not want to understand nothing can be done," he said adding, "Those who are trying to break the nation, should not teach us Constitution. This law is constitutional and follows Article 14 and 21. We are only offering citizenship to those who are victimised and is within the rights of the government to make such a law."

Delhi: Protest march by JNU students against CAA & NRC

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places, Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police and currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Hundreds have been detained in all these states.

CAA Delhi protests: CPI(M) leaders detained; Brinda Karat slams 'attack on India's heart'

Protests have also spread to Karnataka, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jammu, Kerala. Major breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places, where police have resorted to lathi-charge, imposed section 144 in select areas and detaining hundreds of protestors. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

