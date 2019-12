Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad talked to reporters on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary and said that “Atalji has taught us to respect other’s opinions, but stand our own ground too.” Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari also gave Vajpayee a tribute by reciting one of his poems, that according to him, fits aptly amid anti-CAA protests. The poem teaches one to stand united and face challenges head-on.