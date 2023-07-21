Ravi Shankar Prasad Defends BJP's Management Of Manipur Case; Says 'let Us Await Action'

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his disappointment over the horrific Manipur incident which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The incident in question is three women in Manipur's B Phainom village being paraded naked after being gangraped by a mob. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the former Union Minister said that she shares the agony with the rest of the country.

He, however, refused to admit the alleged failure of the BJP government as the culprits have not been brought to justice 77 days after the heinous incident occurred on May 4. An FIR was registered by the Manipur Police on May 21 and four accused out of a mob of around 1000 people have so far been arrested.

"First of all, I must confess (that) I fully share your agony, your pain. This type of incident cannot be condoned. And today we have the assurance of the Prime Minister for the toughest action possible," Prasad said. "Now as far as Manipur is concerned, you yourself outline how delicate (and) sensitive this area of the country is. Also in terms of strategic security. So should we not presume it should be handled with the best care possible?" he questioned.

#IndiaWithManipur | This kind of incident cannot be condoned. Today we have the assurance of the Prime Minister about the toughest punishment possible: @rsprasad, former Minister and senior BJP leader #Manipur #ManipurViolence #ManipurVideo #Arnab #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/EtTzIukJxL — Republic (@republic) July 20, 2023

When asked about why the BJP leadership has been sympathetic toward Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Prasad said, "The issue is not simply a political issue. The issue is also a strategic issue. Therefore it has to be handled with care. The toughest action has been taken and should be taken."

Why no debate on Manipur? BJP pins blame on Congress

While the opposition parties are demanding a discussion on Manipur in the Parliament, the BJP is instead blaming Congress for not allowing a debate.

"I said it is condemnable what happened in Manipur. All of us stay united. But the rule of debate is important or (only) the debate is important?" the former Minister said. "The debate would have started. The entire country would have seen the pain and agony across the party line. A bipartisan approach would have sent a positive approach to Manipur and Northeast. But my friends in Congress were more cheesy about a more particular rule. When the government is willing to have a full debate, then what is your problem?" he further questioned.

"Let there be a wholesome debate on the shameful incident of Manipur. We need to apply a bipartisan balm so that Manipur women do understand that their tormentation has been heard in Delhi and the entire polity of the country is united," Prasad said.

Earlier today, many senior Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Sonia Gandhi demanded a discussion on Manipur, which is facing unrest since May 3. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, besides a discussion on Manipur unrest, also demanded the resignation of the Manipur CM.

Why didn't the Centre make its stand clear on Manipur High Court's order?

The BJP leader was also asked why didn't the Centre take a clear stand on the Manipur High Court's order to avoid any misunderstanding. While the Meitei and Kuki tribes have been clashing for decades, the recent flare-up in tensions was on May 3, when the latter carried out a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur. This march was carried out by the Kuki community against the Manipur High Court's order which directed the Center for considering the addition of the Meitei community into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis are in majority and enjoy more power in the state legislature as 40 of the state's 60 assembly seats are reserved for them, the idea of offering the ST status resulted in ethnic clashes between the two communities. More than 140 people have been killed so far, hundreds are injured and thousands are displaced.

When asked about the Centre's unclear stand, Prasad replied, "Ultimately the matter travelled to the Supreme Court or not? If you ask my view as a student of law, perhaps that kind of order would have been avoided, without a proper hearing. We know the sensitivity of the matter, but (did) Supreme Court intervene or not?" He was referring to the CJI DY Chandrachud-led bench which called the order by Manipur High Court "factually wrong."

On the question of the mismanagement of the Manipur situation on the BJP government's part, the leader asked, "How can you ignore Amit Shah spending 4-5 days there, meeting all the communities? Army chief going there? Many senior officers changed there?"

"All this is an indication of the commitment of our government to ensure peace. All the communities of Manipur are important," he said. When asked about why it took 77 days to make the first arrest in the abuse of women in the state, Prasad stated, "On this, I have only one thing to say. Let us await the full action being taken. Prompt action has been taken and today the Prime Minister has assured the country, that toughest action shall be taken."