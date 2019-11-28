Ravi Shankar Prasad In RS: 'India Will Never Compromise On Data Security'

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, firmly asserted that India will never compromise on its Data Security. Speaking on the issue of privacy breach and data protection raised by the Opposition, Prasad stated that there is a proper oversight over the interception policy and the Constitution rightfully contains provisions which state that in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India intercepts can be made. The Union Minister also added that the government is very firm on the stand against WhatsApp's encryption policy and it has been made clear to the digital platform that if there is a serious breach of law and order leading to mayhem and violence is concerned, they (WhatsApp) will have to share the origin of that message.

'It is in the best interest of the country'

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, said, "Section 69 of the IT Act and Section 5 of the Telegraph Act clearly contains the provision that in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India intercepts can be made of people including their computer resources but this has to be authorized. There is a proper oversight that is there over how you undertake the security of the country and intercept provision. I wish to make it very clear that for the security of India, we will do it because it is in the best interest of the country and we will also respect the rights of the citizens."

Furthermore, Prasad added, "A lot of questions were asked on the Data Protection Law, the work is in progress and we shall be bringing it in very soon to the Parliament. It is a robust law. We have had the widest consultation possible, including eminent people from all over the country and when we will come to the Parliament, you will surely feel that India's Data Protection Law is of robust nature. There is a proper balance of privacy and protection also. I want to make one thing very clear, India will never compromise on our data sovereignty. I want to make it very clear. Today, when India is becoming a digital economy in the world, we clearly say that you can come to India and do business but India will exercise it's right on sensitive data. I will elaborate on this when the data protection law is presented in the Parliament. I make one thing very clear, India will never compromise on its data sovereignty. I have said it here, I have said it at many international conferences that this is our position."

