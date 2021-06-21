Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds Inoculation Drive As India Vaccinates 28 Crore People So Far

On Monday, June 21, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Electronics & Information Technology Minister of India, visited COVID vaccine health centres and spoke to the press about the success of India's vaccination drive. As India begins to freely vaccinate all the citizens of age 18 years and above, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked all the minister of the country to visit vaccination sites and collet the ground report.

आज से अठारह वर्ष और उससे अधिक उम्र के सभी लोगों को भारत सरकार के द्वारा मुफ्त टीका लगवाया जायेगा। इसी क्रम में पटना के ए० एन० कॉलेज स्थित कोविड टीका केंद्र पर जाकर मैंने वहां के स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों और टीका लगवाने आये लोगों से बातचीत की और व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। pic.twitter.com/lz6VoUxrR0 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 21, 2021

Ravi Shankar said, "Free vaccines for 18+ citizens start from today. I will be visiting five vaccination centres in Patna. I represent Patna Sahib constituency Patna, and it is also my birthplace.

He further informed, " We will meet and talk to people who are getting vaccinated today. We will enquire the public about the facilities provided in the vaccination sites, be it resting room, and more.

Indian made COVID vaccines

Explaining about vaccination drive in India, Ravi Prasad said, "Earlier, vaccines like Polio+ were exported from other countries. But, our Prime Minister decided that we will help citizens fight COVID with Indian manufactured vaccines.

He added, "Last April 2020, task force was made. From January, Indian made COVID vaccines are available. Both COVAXIN and Covisheild are manufactured in India. And now Sputnik V is also permitted and will be available to all".

Vaccination drive in India

Ravi Prasad informed, "To date, nearly 28 crore Indians are vaccinated. In Bihar, 1 crore people are vaccinated. More 80- 95 crore vaccine will be manufactured in India by end of December and all the people in the age group above 18 years will be 100 per cent vaccinated".

He said, " India's population is more than 130 cr. While England's population is 7 crore, population of Canada is approximately 3.5 crore, Germany would be 8crore, and America's population would be 32 crores".

He added, " So far, In India, 28 crore people are vaccinated. This is a big achievement under Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Trust India's COVID vaccines

Ravi Shankar Prasad appealed to people to get vaccinated with confidence and there won't be any ill effects of it. He said that he himself along with other political leaders including PM Modi is vaccinated.

HE further commented on Rahul Gandhi and said the country isn't aware if he has taken vaccine or not, but if not then requested him to take it soon.

