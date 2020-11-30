Ravi Shankar Prasad Reaches Out To Farmers; Assures 'farm Laws Do Not Abolish APMC Mandis'

With the farmers' protest entering its fifth day, thousands of farmers continued to demonstrate against the Centre's new farm laws at the Delhi borders. Amid this the Central Government once again reached out to the farmers on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured them that the new farm laws do not abolish APMC mandis. He said that these mandis will continue to operate as before. Highlighting that these recently introduced farm bills give the farmers the freedom to sell their crops anywhere, the Union Law Minister said that now the farmers will be able to sell their products to those who give the best price.

READ | Owaisi Backs Farmers' Protest Against Farm Laws, Urges PM To Personally Initiate Talks

नए कृषि कानून APMC मंडियों को समाप्त नहीं करते हैं। मंडियाँ पहले की तरह ही चलती रहेंगी। नए कानून ने किसानों को अपनी फसल कहीं भी बेचने की आज़ादी दी है। जो भी किसानों को सबसे अच्छा दाम देगा वो फसल खरीद पायेगा चाहे वो मंडी में हो या मंडी के बाहर। #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/xRi35CkOTs — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 30, 2020

READ | Amarinder Singh To Hold Talks With Centre Over Farmers' Protest To Reach 'meeting Ground'

Since the farmers' protest broke out, the Central Government has made several attempts to reach out to them, though they have been rebuffed so far. At first, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has proposed December 3 talks. Later Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift the protest and join talks. While speaking to Republic Media Network exclusively, one of the many farmers protesting at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari said, 'we don't trust them (govt), there have been discussions earlier as well but no solution came out of it. We want the govt to take back the laws.'

READ | Agri Laws: Farmers Protest At Ghaziabad's UP Gate

Farmers' unions reject the offer for talks

Earlier, farmers' unions had rejected Union Minister Amit Shah's offer of the Centre initiating talks with them before the scheduled meeting on December 3. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul - the State president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) dubbed the pre-condition for the talks as an "insult" to the farmers. He ruled out the possibility of farmers moving to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, alleging that it is an "open jail".

Furthermore, he announced that the protesting farmers shall block five entry points to Delhi. On this occasion, the farmers' leader made it clear that no political party will be allowed to speak on their platform. He also stressed that they were prepared for a long stir with ration lasting for four months.

READ | AAP Makes Food, Water Arrangements For Farmers' Protest At Nirankari Ground In Delhi