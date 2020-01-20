Ravi Shankar Prasad Reacts To Republic's Shaheen Bagh Sting, Says, "Truth Has Come Out"

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reacting to Republic Media Network's sting asserted that the 'truth was out' and accused the protesters of 'deliberately misleading' the people over the controversial Citizenship Amended Act (CAA). Exposing the month-long protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Republic TV stung Sharjeel Imam, a former organiser of the protests on Sunday.

In response to the sting operation, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "People have seen the truth. The truth has come out, the country has seen it. We are willing to have a dialogue if clear questions are asked, but deliberately these people are misleading. The Congress party should know, you can't win over the people by lying."

READ| Shaheen Bagh organiser STUNG: Watch him reveal the plot to catch the western media's eye

Shaheen Bagh sting operation

In the expose, the stung organiser revealed that the riot-prone protests were leveraged by political parties-- primarily the BJP and the Congress party. In addition, Imam claimed that 60-70 students had distributed pamphlets around Delhi to organise the protests which began on December 15 at Shaheen Bagh. The organiser claimed that the Congress party and the Left took over the protests, with visits from their ex-MLAs. Further emphasising that a possibility of riots would benefit Congress and BJP, however, would be a loss for AAP, pertaining to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He further asserted that Congress began to 'fuel protests from behind-closed-doors.'

"We met on Thursday - 5 December and decided to distribute pamphlets about CAA on Friday. We got at least 10,000 to 15,000 pamphlets published and at least 60-70 students from JNU. Different teams covered Old Delhi, Seelampur, Okhla, I myself went to Nizamuddin. That is how it all began," said Imam, explaining the origins of the protests.

"This (Protests) will benefit both the BJP and Congress. The loss will only be borne by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). I could see that. Even if a small riot takes place, it will be followed by polarisation. Hindu votes will go to the BJP and Muslim votes will go to Congress. Even if there are four seats, Congress which is currently at zero will be able to sweep 5 seats at least. Both the parties. Both parties will benefit from this. Only AAP will be at loss. Congress is not planning it, it is exploiting the situation. It is not even in Congress' control, even if they ask to vacate the place, no one will listen to them. Unorganised crowd can result in riots. And if anyone wants, they can execute it. This is what I feel," he added.

Occupying the stretch of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, people have been protesting, undeterred by the cold winters of the national capital. However, now frequented by politicians across party lines, the protest site at Shaheen Bagh is feared to have been converted into a political hub for leaders to propel their party's agendas. With the impending Delhi Assembly polls, the stage saw an evident hijack by political parties including--Congress, AAP, AIMIM and the Left.

READ| Where was Shaheen Bagh?: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi questions silence over Kashmiri Pandits