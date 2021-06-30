Ravi Shankar Prasad Reveals Tweet For Which Twitter Invoked US Law To Lock His Account

Speaking at the India Global Forum 2021 with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, India's Law & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad revealed the tweet for which his Twitter account was locked for nearly an hour on Friday. The Union Minister said that a four-year-old tweet by him on India's victory in the 1971 war, which had the audio track of popular AR Rahman song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was flagged by Twitter, citing copyright infringement as the social media platform locked his account. Ravi Shankar Prasad also pointed out that the complainant had made a public statement, stating that they have no concern, despite which Twitter flagged the tweet as copyright infringement.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "They blocked my Twitter account for one hour. Four years ago, I had tweeted about the great Bangladesh victory of 1971. In which, Lieutenant General Arora was taking surrender from the Pakistani forces. It was a celebration of that great victory and behind that the song of AR Rahman 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was playing. It was on Facebook as well."

"After four years, they suddenly say, we have some problem. The complainant made a public statement saying that they have no concern. I always say, if you are invoking the Millenium digital copyright of America, you have to be cognizant of the copyright rules of India. That is the point because the tweet was made in India," he added.

'Not in favour of censoring': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking broadly on the compliance of social media platforms with the new IT laws and the concept of Digital India, the Union Minister asserted that his government is not in 'favour of censoring.' However, he maintained, that democracies will have to find a common ground on certain issues for tech companies where they can do business, make profits but also become accountable by following the laws of the land.

"All social media platforms are welcome to do business in India. They can criticize Ravi Shankar Prasad, my Prime Minister or anyone. The issue is of misuse of social media. Some of them say we are bound by American laws. You operate in India, make good money, but you will take the position that you'll be governed by American laws. This is plainly not acceptable," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Parliamentary Panel seeks Twitter's response

Chief of the Parliamentary Panel for IT - Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - has directed the secretariat to seek in writing from Twitter the explanation for locking Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account. In a letter, Tharoor has sought Twitter's response within two days. If the committee does not get a satisfactory reply from Twitter, then the panel can also summon Twitter representatives. However, lumping on his own angle, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has also sought an explanation as to on what basis was his account allegedly briefly locked as well. Tharoor had shared a video that contained a Boney M song.

Marking a significant escalation amidst the ongoing tussle over the IT rules, Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was denied access to his Twitter account on Friday morning for nearly an hour, until the San Fransico-based micro-blogging website itself issued a warning and unlocked the account. In the seemingly automated message that the Minister's team saw on attempting to access his account, Twitter had cited violations based on a United States law over the Union Minister Twitter post. This also came amidst the minister criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules which have come into effect since May 26 this year. While Ravi Shankar Prasad's account was open for public viewing, Twitter blocked the Union Minister from making any tweets or other activities.